Winter Preparedness Guide: Prepare Your Home for Winter

Getting your home prepared for winter weather will save you thousands in repairs from broken water pipes and fires by following a few simple tips from FEMA, American Red Cross and Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team. This is even more important if your home is a vacation rental and not occupied full time. If you do rent out your home, hire a local agency to ensure your house is maintained properly.

Prepare your home

Insulated pipes save water and energy and can prevent them from freezing. Visit redcross.org for tips on insulating and thawing pipes.

Drain irrigation systems to keep pipes from freezing.

Use insulated window coverings to reduce heat loss.

Check weather stripping around doors and windows to eliminate drafts.

Install wall socket insulators.

Have the heating system serviced.

Replace the air filter to improve indoor air quality and save energy.

Clear propane tanks and gas lines of snow.

Be sure to keep roof vents, chimneys and flues free of snow. Blockages can cause carbon monoxide to buildup.

Check and install, if needed, carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.

Have a grill and gas on hand in case of power outages.

Leave thermostats set for at least 55 degrees when away from home to keep pipes from freezing.

Bring pets indoors during snowstorms or cold weather and have supplies including crates inside for them.

Inspect all appliance exhaust systems to ensure they have not become blocked by debris or nesting rodents.

If space heaters are being used, place them three feet away from anything combustible and away from the path of traffic.

Never use a surge protector to power a heating device; plug it directly into an outlet.

Roof slides are deadly

During snowstorms, snow will accumulate on the roof and slide as temperatures warm. NEVER play or walk next to a home or building where the snow will shed from the roof. Unfortunately, people and pets have been killed by massive snow slides off roofs burying them before help could arrive.

Prepare for snow removal

Be prepared to shovel a lot. Have a snow shovel and scrapers for your vehicles on hand.

Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Reduce the risk of a heart attack by avoiding overexertion when shoveling snow and walking in the snow.

Have pet-friendly ice melt on hand.

Consider a snow removal contract. They are hard to come up this late in the season, but some are still available.

If you have a snow plow contract, you need to be ready to move your vehicle when they come to plow your driveway, which if often the middle of the night. It’s your responsibility to keep your car clear and be ready to move it when they arrive.

After the city or county plows your street, if will leave a berm at the end of your driveway. That is your responsibility to remove and doesn’t fall under your snow plow contract.

If you have a lot of stairs or walkways, hire someone in advance to shovel those areas. Don’t forget your hot tub cover, which will collapse if left uncleared and ruin your hot tub. It’s best to hire one with a monthly retainer to handle all the extra snow removal needs.

If you don’t have someone on retainer, be prepared to wait several days or longer for help with snow removal on your property.

Fireplace safety

Have the fireplace and chimney cleaned and inspected annually.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from a fireplace, wood stove or other heating appliance.

Create a 3-foot kid-free zone around an open fire.

Keep a sturdy screen in front of fireplaces.

Allow ashes to cool completely before disposing of them. Four days or 96 hours is the minimum recommended cooling period.

Place completely cooled ashes in a covered metal container. Keep the container at least 10 feet away from the home and other buildings. Check with local fire districts to see if they offer free ash can programs. Visit tahoe.livingwithfire.info to find a local fire district.

Ashes should never be disposed of in a plastic garbage box or can, a cardboard box or paper grocery bag. Never use a vacuum cleaner to pick up ashes.

The metal container should be placed away from anything flammable. It should not be placed next to a firewood pile, against or in the garage, on or under a wood deck or porch.

After sitting for a week in the metal container, check ashes again to be sure they are cool. If so, the ashes are then safe to dispose of in the trash or used as compost in the garden.

Prepare for power outages

Consider investing in a whole-home generator and have it installed by a professional only.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

Keep battery-powered flashlights and an emergency radio on hand with extra batteries.

Know how to use fireplaces in advance of power outages.

Be prepared to evacuate if you lose power for extended periods and have a plan.

Prepare a home disaster kit with 72 hours of supplies, including medications and food, for every member of the family and pets. Find a complete list at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Keep cell phones and devices charged.

Winter resources



California road conditions | quickmap.dot.ca.gov (800) 427-7623



Chain requirements | dot.ca.gov

Create a home disaster kit | redcross.org or thetahoeweekly.com

FEMA | ready.gov

Nevada Road conditions | nvroads.com , (877) 687-6237 or 511 (while in Nevada)

Tahoe Living with Fire | tahoelivingwithfire.com

Winter Driving Tips | dot.ca.gov

Sign up for emergency alerts



Sign up for emergency alerts

Alpine County | alpinecountyca.gov

City of South Lake Tahoe | cityofslt.us

Douglas County | douglascountynv.gov

El Dorado County | ready.edso.org

Nevada County | mynevadacounty.com

Placer County | placer.ca.gov

Town of Truckee | truckeepolice.com Washoe County | washoecounty.gov

