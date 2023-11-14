Tahoe’s downhill season kicks off

The mix of fall and Tahoe’s winter season can be seen everywhere. Fall colors have lingered long into November set against mountain peaks covered in fresh snow making for magical vistas.

Many skiers and snowboarders have already been enjoying turns at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe that opened on Nov. 10. Enjoy this transition in Tahoe’s seasons by making the most of each day like locals do – enjoy the skiing in the morning, with mountain biking and hiking on lower-elevation trails in the afternoon.

Our Thanksgiving edition kicks off the ski season in Tahoe each year with our annual Tahoe Downhill Ski Guide, featuring a roundup of what’s new at the region’s local downhill ski areas from on-mountain improvements in grooming and snowmaking, to dining upgrades and tips on how to best enjoy your trip in Tahoe. This year, many ski areas will require parking reservations before visiting so be sure to check in advance and make your reservations or plan on taking public transit.

Some of the biggest news comes from Homewood Mountain Resort, which announced in early November that it would remain open to the public and had changed its course on becoming a private ski area. The resort has also filed an application for a new gondola. Read more about Homewood and what’s in store at other local resorts in the Downhill Ski Guide.

Winter weather outlook

Each year, to coincide with our Downhill Ski Guide, historian Mark McLaughlin analyzes the previous water year (that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30) while providing historical context and looks ahead for the upcoming winter’s forecast. This year, Mark looks at how the monster winter of 2023 ranks in the record books and looks at the El Nino conditions predicted for the 2023-24 season. You might be surprised where 2023 ranks.

Changes on Puzzles page

I’ve had a lot of requests from readers in recent months to add more puzzles and activities for kids to our Puzzles page. After looking at many fun options and polling my nephew, Anikin Allen, and several of his friends, I’ve added a colorful kid’s maze, a word finder and a word puzzle to enjoy.

We will no longer be publishing Michael O’Conner’s horoscope to make room for these additions. Fans of Michael’s horoscope can sign up to receive his weekly newsletter at sunstarastrology.com. We’ll continue to offer the extremely popular crossword, sudoku and CryptoQuip.