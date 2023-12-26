Winter Speaker Series hosts Saugstad, Morrisons

Alpenglow Sports hosts two events in January as part of its Winter Speaker Series with brothers Jim and John Morrison presenting “Skiing the High Sierra and Beyond” on Jan. 4 and Elyse Saugstad on Jan. 17 on “If There’s a Will, There’s a Way.” Both shows are at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center in Olympic Valley. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor of the speaker series.

Jim and John Morrison will discuss their many adventures across iconic peaks and destinations, including Lake Tahoe, the High Sierra and the remote mountain regions of the world. From the old growth trees of Rubicon Peak to the steeps of Red Slate couloir, from the ruggedness of the Matterhorn, to the intensity of the Messner, from sunrises in Emerald Bay to sunsets over Mt. Everest, the Morrison brothers epitomize how the ski dream is meant to be chased.

In her years as an outdoorswoman, Saugstad has brushed against death, faced mind-numbing fear and won the respect of her peers in a male-dominated field. Saugstad’s experiences have given her a unique perspective that is valuable not only to athletes but to anyone who wants to develop their mountain and life instincts, learn how to conquer and use fear to find success, and achieve their goals. Join Saugstad for a funny, honest and down-to-earth presentation about what it means to be a successful woman and mother in the ski industry. | alpenglowsports.com