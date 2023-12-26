Ski films on tour

Shredding stories, alpine adventures and gravity-defying feats unleashed on the big screen. Ski for the Love will show its new film, “Home, Sick!” on Jan. 4 at Olympic Valley Chapel. Read the feature in this edition for details.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Enjoy a showcase of the Top 10 action sports films featuring a 10- to 12-minute clip from each of the films on Jan. 6 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev., at 7:30 p.m. The night includes special guest speakers, action photo displays, break-dancers, DJs and raffle. The festival will also have shows in Mammoth Lakes and Minden, Nev. Dates TBA. | laketahoefilmfestival.com

Arcteryx Winter Film Tour

Join an evening to explore ideas, share stories and get stoked for winter with showings of “Darkhorse,” “Continuum,” “Æther 5,” “109 Below” and “Space Craft” on Jan. 20 at Olympic Village Event Center in Olympic Valley. Proceeds from the film tour will support the Washoe Tribe Cultural and Outdoor Expedition Program. Michelle Parker, Elena Hight, Tatum Monod and Joe Lax will be in attendance. | Tickets community-events.arcteryx.com