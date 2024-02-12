Slope showdown: Ski events for competitors, fans to enjoy

Get ready for adrenaline-pumping action and breathtaking feats on the slopes as competitors and spectators alike gather for thrilling ski events from longboard and snowshoe races to rail jams, giant slalom competitions and much more. From the zany to the intense, there’s something for every level of competitor and spectator.

Sierra Knights Rail Jam

Feb. 16 & March 8 | Sierra-at-Tahoe | Twin Bridges

Join Sierra Knights, a 3-part, after-hours rail jam series with the second battle on Feb. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Plaza under the lights. Includes live music, local vendor village, artists and more. The final in the series is on March 8. | sierraattahoe.com

Longboard races

Feb. 17, March 16 | Plumas-Eureka State Park | Johnsville

Watch longboarders race on 16’ skis (or longer) during the World Championship Longboard Races held by the Plumas Ski Club each winter at the historic Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl at Plumas-Eureka State Park, about an hour north of Truckee. Races are welcome to join these fun races enacting those that date back to the 1850s. The events are popular with spectators. Plan to bring a picnic and take advantage of the shuttles as parking is limited. | plumasskiclub.org

Silver Dollar Derby

Feb. 24 | Mt. Rose

Formerly The McKinney Cup, this event pits some of the fastest skiers in the sport against each other in Giant Slalom. | skirose.com

Banked Slalom

Feb. 24 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

The snake-run-style course is specifically built for the event and features flowy banked turns and creative features that will be sure to leave a smile on your face. | sugarbowl.com

Snowshoe Walk & Race

Feb. 25 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club hosts the Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race on, at 10 a.m. to benefit Metastatic Breast Cancer (Metavivor). | Register tahoemtnmilers.org

The Great Ski Race

March 3 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

The Great Ski Race is the main fundraising event for Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a nonprofit all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which is one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. | thegreatskirace.com

PinkFest

March 7 | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Pinkfest Tahoe returns to Mt. Rose to benefit Moms on the Run. The day features a women’s ski clinic and more. | skirose.com

Tahoe Freeride Chutes Comp

March 9 & 10 | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Competitors take on the legendary Chutes at Mt. Rose with competition on Saturday for ages 14 and younger, with ages 15 and older on Sunday. Spectator viewing areas. | skirose.com

Retro Ski Day

March 10 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Break out the retro gear to celebrate spring skiing in style. Whether it’s old wooden skis and woolen outerwear, 1970’s stretch pants or neon onesies from the 1980s, they will bring back fond memories. | diamondpeak.com

Gold Rush Festival

March 18 & 19 | Royal Gorge Cross Country | Soda Springs

This cross-country festival at Royal’s Gorge’s Summit Station classic and freestyle races, along with kids’ races and obstacle races. | royalgorge.com

Pain McShlonkey Classic

March 23 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of late skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival

March 23 & 24 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Competitors race to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method they prefer – skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. – then ski, snowboard, snowshoe or run back down to the finish line. | diamondpeak.com

Silver Belt Classic

March 25-29 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

The Silver Belt Classic returns with freeride action in some of the most unique terrain in Tahoe. | sugarbowl.com