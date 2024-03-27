Enjoy Tahoe’s outdoor spring adventures

Discover an array of events and adventures awaiting amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Tahoe Sierra. From adrenaline-pumping ski races to serene snowshoe treks there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this outdoor paradise.

Ski with a Ranger

Until early April | Area venues

The U.S. Forest Service offers its free winter Ski with a Ranger program Fridays at Heavenly at 1 p.m. until March 29; at Alpine Meadows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. until early April; and at Kirkwood at 1 p.m. until March 29. Participants must be intermediate level. Tours are first-come, first-served. Lift tickets required. Check local Forest Districts for details. | fs.usda.gov

Snowshoe Tour

Until April 27 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Join a guided snowshoe tour of the park with a ranger Saturdays at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Snowshoers will experience a trek through the forest, observing signs of wildlife and learning about the 1960 Winter Olympics. | RSVP bit.ly/sugarpine_tours

Community Race Night

March 29, April 5 | Heavenly | South Shore

Gear up for adrenaline-fueled fun at Heavenly’s Community Race Night at 6 p.m. | skiheavenly.com

Silver Belt Classic

March 29-31 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

This race has been reimagined featuring 50 invited athletes to compete in a freeride session, followed by a ShapeShifter competition and a film-making competition. Athletes will include ski pros, wild cards and local legends. | sugarbowl.com/silverbelt

Legends of Snowboarding

March 29-31 | Donner Ski Ranch | Norden

A weekend of Legends and wannabe Legends hanging out and competing in a race and a halfpipe for bragging rights for the next year. | 2024 Legends of Snowboarding Reunion on Facebook

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Spring Guide

Ski, snowshoe tours

March 30 | Donner Memorial State Park | Truckee

Join a free ski tour at 10 a.m. and a snowshoe tour at 1 p.m. to explore the park with a historian to learn about local natural and cultural history. Bring gear. | Register bit.ly/donner_tours

Truckee Winter Carnival Games

March 30 | Truckee River Regional Park

This is the make-up day for Truckee Winter Carnival Games that were cancelled in February due to too much snow. | tdrpd.org

Family Fun Race & Party

March 30 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

All skiers and snowboarders can participate in this fun-filled dual GS competition with family and friends from noon to 3 p.m. with an après party from 3 to 5 p.m. to benefit the Palisades Tahoe Community Foundation. | palisadestahoe.com

Whiskey Bonanza Outdoor Show

March 30 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

Whiskey Bonanza is an interactive outdoor sports event, outdoor sports film festival and whiskey tasting and food samples. This family friendly event includes archery, rifle and fishing instruction; kayak simulations, a rodeo riding bull, climbing wall and more. | teamwhiskeybonanza.com

Beacon & Eggs

March 31 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Avalanche beacons will be buried in a one-acre area and competitors will work individually or in teams of up to four people to locate them for prizes. This is a free event. Register at the top of Subway chair from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The beacon search starts at noon. Bring avalanche beacon, probe and shovel. | palisadestahoe.com

Slednanigans

April 1-3 | TBD

Lake Tahoe Snowmobilers nonprofit hosts its end of season party with hill climbs, camping, gear swap and more. | laketahoesnowmobilers.com

Freeride World Challenger Series

April 1-3 | Kirkwood

Watch big mountain athletes compete as are part of the qualifier series for the Freeride World Tour. | kirkwood.com

Active Adult Snowshoe Hikes

April 2 & 9 | Area venues

IGVID hosts weekly snowshoe hikes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors of all abilities at various locations. | yourtahoeplace.com

Birds of Tahoe

April 2 & 17 | Area venues

Join Sarah Hockensmith as she explains Tahoe Big Year 2024, how to participate and learn about the different bird species that call the Tahoe Basin home on April 2 at the Incline Village Library and on April 17 at the Truckee Library. | tinsweb.org

Snowshoe Star Tours

April 3 | area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company and Tony Berendsen present telescopic tours of the night sky. It starts with guided sunset snowshoeing, followed by a brilliant tour of the night sky. For ages 8 and older. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Play Forever Fridays

April 5 | Boreal Mountain

Ski or ride for a $25 lift ticket at Boreal Mountain; the price includes a $5 donation to local nonprofits. | rideboreal.com

Boarding for Breast Cancer

April 6 | Sierra-at-Tahoe | Twin Bridges

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Love Your Peaks event will raise funds and awareness for B4BC’s breast cancer outreach, education programs and young survivor retreats. | sierraattahoe.com

Jib League Open Jam

April 6 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

Top pro freeskiers share the stage with local rippers in the terrain park. The winners will score an opportunity to film and session with the pros. Open to all ages, genders and abilities. Spectators welcome. | sugarbowl.com

Banked Slalom

April 6 | Kirkwood

Enjoy the action at Kirkwood’s annual Banked Slalom. | kirkwood.com

Wilderness First Aid

April 6 & 7 | Area venue

Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts this two-day course taught by NOLS Wilderness Medicine. It provides a foundation in important first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in remote back-country environments. | tahoerimtrail.org

Pond Skim

April 7 | Heavenly | South Shore

Funky costumes are encouraged for this chilly tradition. Contestants attempt to ski or board across a pond of water from 1 to 3 p.m. at World Cup/Base of Tram area followed by live music. Register day of at Cal Lodge. | skiheavenly.com

Backcountry Film Festival

April 9 | South Lake Brewing | South Lake Tahoe

Winter Wildlands Alliance hosts a free showing of the film festival at 7 p.m. Enjoy films, food, brews and a raffle. | RSVP bit.ly/bcfilmfest

Exposure Skate & Snowboard Weekend

April 12-14 | Boreal Mountain

Boreal hosts a one-of-a-kind Skate and Snow Weekend for women, trans and nonbinary individuals 18 years and older for all abilities at Woodward Tahoe. | rideboreal.com

The Uphiller

April 13 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., ski tourers and splitboarders will test themselves to see how many human-powered laps they can ski tour up from the base of Sugar Bowl to the top of Mount Lincoln to benefit Sierra Avalanche Center. The current course record is 8 laps (11,200 vertical.) | sugarbowl.com

Kirkwood Slush Cup

April 13 | Kirkwood Mountain

Make a splash by attempting to cruise across the pond skim at this year’s Slush Cup. Bring floaties and best retro ski gear to celebrate a renewed tradition at Kirkwood. | kirkwood.com

Spring It On Pond Skim & Rail Jam

April 13-14 | Northstar California | Truckee

The Northstar Pond Skim is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Northstar Rail Jam on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. The party continues with music on mountain and in the village. Register in the mornings for either event. | northstarcalifornia.com

Snowshoe Thompson Celebration

April 14 | History Museum Complex | South Lake Tahoe

The Lake Tahoe Historical Society hosts its 21st annual Snowshoe Thompson celebration 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring historical talks, Norwegian folk dancing and more. | laketahoemuseum.org

Mountain Travel Symposium

April 14-10 | Everline Resort | Olympic Valley

Mountain Travel Symposium is the largest and longest running annual gathering of mountain travel professionals in the world with more than 800 representatives from 35+ countries. | mtntrvl.com

Billy Dutton Uphill

April 14 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Presented by Far West Nordic, this 5k citizen’s race is open to everyone, freestyle (skate) and running (including snowshoes). Participants go uphill from Palisades Tahoe base to High Camp, up 2,000 feet vertical, 10 percent average grade. Save energy for the party at the finish. | farwestnordic.org

Reel Rock film tour

April 19 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Shore

Tahoe Climbing Coalition hosts Reel Rock featuring four new climbing films from across the globe. Doors open at 6:30 with show at 7 p.m. and includes a raffle. | Tickets tahoeclimbingcoalition.org

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

April 19 | Truckee Community Arts Center

April 20 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

April 22 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

The 2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival is on tour featuring a selection of great films aimed to inspire care for the planet. | sierranevadaalliance.org, mountainareapreservation.org

Diamond Cup

April 20 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

The Diamond Cup Challenge is a family-friendly community fun race that benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team. Compete against your child, spouse, best friend, etc. in a dual giant slalom format. All ages. | diamondpeak.com

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour

April 20 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Explore the natural and cultural history around the Hellman-Ehrman Estate and the Lake Tahoe shoreline. | Tickets sierrastateparks.org

Nature & Bird Walk

April 22 | Legacy Trail | Truckee

Join TINS for a nature and bird walk on the Legacy Trail searching for birds and all things nature. | tinsweb.org

Full Moon Snowshoe Tours

April 22-23 | Area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company hosts Full Moon Snowshoe Tours. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

UC Davis TERC Series

April 25, May 14 & 30 | Sunnyside | West Shore

UC Davis TERC hosts an ongoing series featuring Bees in the Tahoe Basin on April 25, “Common Ground” showing on May 14 and Feeding Healthy Pets on May 30. | RSVP tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events

Tiki Pond Skim

April 27 | Sugar Bowl | Norden

Enjoy live music, a pop up tiki bar and a snow beach viewing area to watch the pond skimming action. | sugarbowl.com

Bird Walks

May 2-June 6 | Village Green | Incline Village, Nev.

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science hosts Bird Walks every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. lead by naturalists. | tinsweb.org

Spring Sports Swap

May 4 | Truckee Community Recreation Center

Shop the swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for clothing, recreation equipment, golf gear, bikes and more. | tdrpd.org

South Lake Tahoe Plunge

May 4 | Roundhill Pines Beach & Marina | Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Join Special Olympics Nevada’s efforts to establish an independently run Special Olympics program in Nevada by attending the Plunge event. | p2p.onecause.com/tahoe

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

May 4 | Area venues

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a national campaign that encourages people and organizations to come together on a single day to take action to raise awareness and reduce wildfire risks. Look for Tahoe Guide’s Wildfire Preparedness Guide to be released this spring. | nfpa.org

Snapshot Day

May 11 | South Shore venues

Snapshot Day is an annual water quality monitoring event held each May. Groups of volunteers fan out across the Truckee River Watershed to take samples from creeks, streams and lakes to capture a snapshot of Tahoe’s water quality at a moment in time. | RSVP keeptahoeblue.org

Wildfire Safety Expo

May 18 | South Tahoe Middle School

Join the annual Wildfire Safety Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with information on creating an evacuation plan, preparing for fire, creating defensible space and more. Look for Tahoe Guide’s Wildfire Preparedness Guide to be released this spring. | facebook.com/southlaketahoefirerescue

Reno-Tahoe Odyssey

May 31-June 1 | Area venues

The relay run adventure is from Reno to Lake Tahoe and back, a total of 178 miles for teams of 12 runners. Concurrently, the Comstock and Capital relay odysseys are offered on June 1, with less mileage, joining in on the RTO in progress. | renotahoeodyssey.com

Summer Gear & Bike Swap

June 1 | Tahoe XC | Tahoe City

Tahoe XC hosts the Summer Gear and Bike Swap to benefit youth programs. Drop off your gear for sale and shop the swap for great deals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | tahoexc.org

Wildfire Community Preparedness

June 1 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Learn about being prepared for wildfire danger, defensible space and more from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details TBA. Look for Tahoe Guide’s Wildfire Preparedness Guide to be released this spring. | tahoelivingwithfire.com

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride

June 2 | Tahoe venues

Experience spectacular scenery, clean mountain air, great food and full support by experienced ride organizers as cyclists ride Tahoe’s 72 miles of shoreline to benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. | cure.lls.org

Tail Wagger 5K

June 4 | North Tahoe Regional Park | Tahoe Vista

Join the 2nd annual dog-friendly Tail Wagger 5K and 1 Miler. Open to all humans (with or without a dog). | tailwagger5k.com

DeCelle Memorial Lake Tahoe Relay

June 8 | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe

Runners will run counter-clockwise around Lake Tahoe in this 60th annual relay. With altitudes up to 6,500 feet on the 72-mile course, this race is as scenic as it is challenging. | laketahoerelay.com

Lost & Found Gravel Festival

June 15 | Portola

Riders will compete in 35-, 60- or 100-mile courses through the rugged Lost Sierra with new times segments that start and end at Portola City Park. Enjoy camping, live funk music, food and more. | lostandfoundbikeride.com

Olympic Valley Half Marathon & 8-Miler

June 15 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The half-marathon is an out and back, featuring paved trails through the valley and along the Truckee River corridor. The 8-Mile starts and finishes at the Village. | bigblueadventure.com

Rock Tahoe

June 15 | East Shore

Participants race in this Half Marathon from Spooner Summit to Stateline, Nev., for 13.1 miles with a pool party and live music at Golden Nugget after the race. | rocktahoehalfmarathon.com

Stargazing

June-Sept. | Area venues

Tahoe Star Tours is offering docent-led stargazing on select Thursdays and Saturdays beginning in mid-June at Northstar California and Spooner Lake State Park. Dates TBA. | tahoestartours.com

Paddle for science

June 17-23 | Lake Tahoe

Join UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center for the fourth annual Circumnavigation of Lake Tahoe for Science, a seven-day kayaking journey and fundraiser. Paddlers see the lake from a unique point of view as they travel and learn about Lake Tahoe’s ecology, biology, geology, limnology (lake motions and clarity) and emerging challenges. Pick from day trips or the full tour. | RSVP ucdavis.edu

Adventure Sports Week

June 21-30 | Tahoe venues

Challenge yourself at one of the many competitive events including Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race on June 22, Tahoe Trail Running series June 23, Open Water Swim Series June 29, Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon June 29, along with clinics, demos, and family friendly activities. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

June 22 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

Volunteers needed to join the League to Save Lake Tahoe to help with local restoration projects, litter pickup, trail maintenance, fence building and more from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All ages welcome. | RSVP keeptahoeblue.org

Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

June 22-23 | Tahoe Paradise Park | Meyers

The 12th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a two-day event full of pedaling and community celebration. The main festival is on June 23 from 12 to 6 p.m. It is a free, family-friendly party with music, beverages, food, a raffle and local vendors. For riders: there’s a Bike Demo at Corral Trail on June 22 and a registered Bike Ride on June 23. | tamba.org

Burton Creek Trail Run

June 23 | Burton Creek State Park | Tahoe City

The Burton Creek Trail Run features 6K, 12K, Half Marathon distances. | tahoetrailrunning.com

Alta Alpina Challenge

June 29 | Alpine County

Experience the breathtaking scenic beauty of classic Sierra roadways with routes over Ebbetts, Monitor, Luther and Carson passes and Blues Lakes. | altaalpina.org

Truckee Tahoe Gravel

June 29 | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee

The event features three scenic and challenging routes including a 19-mile easy route, 55-mile moderate or 76-Mile hard route. All courses start and end at Riverview Sports Park. | truckeegravel.com

Western State 100-Mile Endurance Run

June 29-30 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The Western States 100 Mile Endurance run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. Following the historic Western States Trail, runners climb more than 18,000 feet and descend nearly 23,000 feet before they reach the finish line in Auburn. | wser.org