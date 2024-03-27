Tahoe’s best music, festivals, theater and dance performances to enjoy this spring

Get ready to tap your toes, feel the rhythm and be swept away by the magic of Tahoe’s vibrant entertainment scene this spring. From soul-stirring music performances to lively festivals celebrating art and culture, there’s something for every art enthusiast to savor.
Live Music
Daily | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Enjoy live music every day at Basecamp Pizza, Azul Kitchen and Gunbarrel Tavern starting at noon in the Shops at Heavenly Village. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Magic shows
Daily | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe
The Loft hosts daily magic shows with something for every audience from family-friendly shows to adults-only Magic After Dark shows along with special performances. | thelofttahoe.com
DJ Cat
Until April 9 | Heavenly | South Shore
Catch the DJ Cat spinning every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the bottom of Comet and Dipper. | skiheavenly.com
Winter Music Series
Until April 20 | Village at Northstar | Truckee
Enjoy free live music on the Village Stage at the ice rink Saturdays and Sundays until April 14 and Fridays until April 20. | northstarcalifornia.com
Lives music series
Until April 27 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Enjoy free live music in the Village at Palisades Tahoe on the weekends from 2 to 4 p.m. | palisadestahoe.com
The Passion According to St. Matthew
March 27 & 29 | Area venues
Composed in 1727 and lost for more than 100 years, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of Baroque sacred music. TOCCATA’s performances Incline Village on March 27 and Gardnerville on March 29. | toccatatahoe.org
“Putnam County Spelling Bee”
March 29 & 30 | South Tahoe High School
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this musical performance from South Tahoe High School Drama. While disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything. | sths.ltusd.org
WinterWonderGrass
April 5-7 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
WinterWonderGrass brings the best of bluegrass, acoustic roots and Americana music, along with California craft beers, wines, spirits and local food in a winter wonderland. | winterwondergrass.com
Cowboy Poetry & Music Show
April 19-20 | Grange Hall | Vinton
Sierra Valley Grange present Dennis Golden, Belinda Gail and John Flournoy. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by the shows at 7:30 p.m. | sierravalleygrange.org
Great Gatsby Jazz Club
April 20 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Truckee
Join a Gatsby-inspired evening of music and dancing to benefit Truckee High School band programs with hors d’oeuvres, libations, dessert, silent and live auctions, picture booth and dancing. Dress in Gatsby-Era costumes. | zeffy.com
Spring Choral Concert
April 20-21 | Everline | Olympic Valley
Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus presents its spring concert, “Brother Sun, Sister Moon” with Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra. | truckeechorus.org
Truckee Follies
April 24-27 | Truckee Community Arts Center
Truckee Follies returns with its raucous satire about Truckee, its residents, its politics and anything else they can poke fun out. Tickets go on sale April 1. | historictruckee.com
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
April 30 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.
Dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest, Meekah, as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. There be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks galore in this musical party. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com
Music in the Downtown Park
May 1-June 12 | Community Arts Center | Truckee
Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District presents the free spring music series in the park next to the Community Arts Center every Wednesday. | tdrpd.org
Incline Star Follies
May 3-4 | Incline High School | Incline Village, Nev.
The 21st Incline Star Follies features locals singing, dancing and entertaining in this fun community variety show. Benefits Incline public schools. | Incline Star Follies on Facebook
Tahoe Music Alive
May 4 | Fox Cultural Hall | Kings Beach
Tahoe Music Alive presents Duo Violão Plus One, Brazilian choro with improvisation, two guitars and percussion. | tahoemusicalive.org
Dancing with the Sierra Stars
May 11 | Truckee Community Recreation Center
Like the Dancing with the Stars TV show, eight local Sierra Stars are partnered with a professional dancer to perform a captivating ballroom routine. | innerrhythms.org
“Finding Nemo Jr.”
May 23-26 | Truckee Community Arts Center
Truckee Community Theater presents a performance by students in grades 3 to 6 in this 60-minute musical adaptation. | truckeecommunitytheater.com
Spring Dance Performance
May 24-25 | Location TBA
Enjoy an evening of classical and contemporary dance from Lake Tahoe Dance Collective featuring new works by Constantine Baecher and Kristin Draucker. | laketahoedancecollective.org
“Move Over Mrs. Markham”
May 31-June 9 | Truckee Community Arts Center
Truckee Community Theater presents its main stage performance. | truckeecommunitytheater.com
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
June 1 | Harrah’s | Stateline, Nev.
Paramount’s Laser Spectacular presents the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the original master recordings of Pink Floyd. | caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe
Music of John Williams
June 2 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.
Join the Reno Phil and Maestro Laura Jackson for a night of enchantment featuring the legendary John Williams’ melodies, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and more. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com
Tahoe Joy Festival
June 9 | Tahoe City
The 2nd annual Tahoe Joy Festival returns from with a free concert to benefit the Tahoe Truckee School of Music and Tahoe City Downtown Association featuring local bands, vendors, artists, food and more. | visittahoecity.org
Music on the Beach
June 14–Aug. 30 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area
NTBA hosts its 18th annual free Music on the Beach series every Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dark Aug. 9). Beer and food available for purchase. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | northtahoebusiness.org
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Concerts at Harveys
June 14-Sept. 21 | Harveys Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts include Jordan Davis, Rod Stewart, Dan & Shay, Lainey Wilson and more to be announced. | caesars.com/harveys-tahoe
Concerts at Commons Beach
June 16-Sept. 8 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
The Concerts at Commons free concert series returns this summer held every Sunday. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com
Music in the Park
June 19-Aug. 28 | Truckee River Regional Park
Enjoy the free Music in the Park series, every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Truckee Regional “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater. | tdrpd.org
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
June 21-23 | Truckee Community Arts Center
Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy play comes to life on the Truckee stage featuring talented teen students in grades 6 to 12. |facebook.com/truckeecommunitytheater
Woollystar Festival
June 21-23 | Woollystar Ranch | Alpine County
Woollystar is an intimate weekend of live music, film and camping at Woollystar Ranch. | woollystar.com
Lake Tahoe Is for Lovers Festival
June 22 | Harveys Outdoor Arena | Stateline, Nev.
Hawthorne Heights presents this music festival. Lineup TBA. | apeconcerts.com