Tahoe’s best music, festivals, theater and dance performances to enjoy this spring

Get ready to tap your toes, feel the rhythm and be swept away by the magic of Tahoe’s vibrant entertainment scene this spring. From soul-stirring music performances to lively festivals celebrating art and culture, there’s something for every art enthusiast to savor.

Live Music

Daily | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Enjoy live music every day at Basecamp Pizza, Azul Kitchen and Gunbarrel Tavern starting at noon in the Shops at Heavenly Village. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Magic shows

Daily | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe

The Loft hosts daily magic shows with something for every audience from family-friendly shows to adults-only Magic After Dark shows along with special performances. | thelofttahoe.com

DJ Cat

Until April 9 | Heavenly | South Shore

Catch the DJ Cat spinning every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the bottom of Comet and Dipper. | skiheavenly.com

Winter Music Series

Until April 20 | Village at Northstar | Truckee

Enjoy free live music on the Village Stage at the ice rink Saturdays and Sundays until April 14 and Fridays until April 20. | northstarcalifornia.com

Lives music series

Until April 27 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Enjoy free live music in the Village at Palisades Tahoe on the weekends from 2 to 4 p.m. | palisadestahoe.com

The Passion According to St. Matthew

March 27 & 29 | Area venues

Composed in 1727 and lost for more than 100 years, Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of Baroque sacred music. TOCCATA’s performances Incline Village on March 27 and Gardnerville on March 29. | toccatatahoe.org

“Putnam County Spelling Bee”

March 29 & 30 | South Tahoe High School

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime in this musical performance from South Tahoe High School Drama. While disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything. | sths.ltusd.org

WinterWonderGrass

April 5-7 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

WinterWonderGrass brings the best of bluegrass, acoustic roots and Americana music, along with California craft beers, wines, spirits and local food in a winter wonderland. | winterwondergrass.com

Cowboy Poetry & Music Show

April 19-20 | Grange Hall | Vinton

Sierra Valley Grange present Dennis Golden, Belinda Gail and John Flournoy. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by the shows at 7:30 p.m. | sierravalleygrange.org

Great Gatsby Jazz Club

April 20 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Truckee

Join a Gatsby-inspired evening of music and dancing to benefit Truckee High School band programs with hors d’oeuvres, libations, dessert, silent and live auctions, picture booth and dancing. Dress in Gatsby-Era costumes. | zeffy.com

Spring Choral Concert

April 20-21 | Everline | Olympic Valley

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus presents its spring concert, “Brother Sun, Sister Moon” with Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra. | truckeechorus.org

Truckee Follies

April 24-27 | Truckee Community Arts Center

Truckee Follies returns with its raucous satire about Truckee, its residents, its politics and anything else they can poke fun out. Tickets go on sale April 1. | historictruckee.com

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

April 30 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

Dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest, Meekah, as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. There be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks galore in this musical party. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Music in the Downtown Park

May 1-June 12 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District presents the free spring music series in the park next to the Community Arts Center every Wednesday. | tdrpd.org

Incline Star Follies

May 3-4 | Incline High School | Incline Village, Nev.

The 21st Incline Star Follies features locals singing, dancing and entertaining in this fun community variety show. Benefits Incline public schools. | Incline Star Follies on Facebook

Tahoe Music Alive

May 4 | Fox Cultural Hall | Kings Beach

Tahoe Music Alive presents Duo Violão Plus One, Brazilian choro with improvisation, two guitars and percussion. | tahoemusicalive.org

Dancing with the Sierra Stars

May 11 | Truckee Community Recreation Center

Like the Dancing with the Stars TV show, eight local Sierra Stars are partnered with a professional dancer to perform a captivating ballroom routine. | innerrhythms.org

“Finding Nemo Jr.”

May 23-26 | Truckee Community Arts Center

Truckee Community Theater presents a performance by students in grades 3 to 6 in this 60-minute musical adaptation. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Spring Dance Performance

May 24-25 | Location TBA

Enjoy an evening of classical and contemporary dance from Lake Tahoe Dance Collective featuring new works by Constantine Baecher and Kristin Draucker. | laketahoedancecollective.org

“Move Over Mrs. Markham”

May 31-June 9 | Truckee Community Arts Center

Truckee Community Theater presents its main stage performance. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

June 1 | Harrah’s | Stateline, Nev.

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular presents the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the original master recordings of Pink Floyd. | caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe

Music of John Williams

June 2 | Tahoe Blue Event Center | Stateline, Nev.

Join the Reno Phil and Maestro Laura Jackson for a night of enchantment featuring the legendary John Williams’ melodies, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and more. | tahoeblueeventcenter.com

Tahoe Joy Festival

June 9 | Tahoe City

The 2nd annual Tahoe Joy Festival returns from with a free concert to benefit the Tahoe Truckee School of Music and Tahoe City Downtown Association featuring local bands, vendors, artists, food and more. | visittahoecity.org

Music on the Beach

June 14–Aug. 30 | Kings Beach State Recreation Area

NTBA hosts its 18th annual free Music on the Beach series every Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dark Aug. 9). Beer and food available for purchase. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | northtahoebusiness.org

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Concerts at Harveys

June 14-Sept. 21 | Harveys Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts include Jordan Davis, Rod Stewart, Dan & Shay, Lainey Wilson and more to be announced. | caesars.com/harveys-tahoe

Concerts at Commons Beach

June 16-Sept. 8 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

The Concerts at Commons free concert series returns this summer held every Sunday. Tahoe Guide is a sponsor. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com

Music in the Park

June 19-Aug. 28 | Truckee River Regional Park

Enjoy the free Music in the Park series, every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Truckee Regional “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater. | tdrpd.org

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

June 21-23 | Truckee Community Arts Center

Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy play comes to life on the Truckee stage featuring talented teen students in grades 6 to 12. |facebook.com/truckeecommunitytheater

Woollystar Festival

June 21-23 | Woollystar Ranch | Alpine County

Woollystar is an intimate weekend of live music, film and camping at Woollystar Ranch. | woollystar.com

Lake Tahoe Is for Lovers Festival

June 22 | Harveys Outdoor Arena | Stateline, Nev.

Hawthorne Heights presents this music festival. Lineup TBA. | apeconcerts.com