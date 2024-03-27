Spring in Tahoe: Bears, bottle bans & festivals galore

I enjoyed a taste of warm spring days on a recent sojourn to Carson City in late March with my sister Michelle Allen and our friend Laurie Climenhaga. We hiked along the West Fork of the Carson River at the River Fork Ranch in Genoa owned by the Nature Conservancy, soaked in the mineral waters of Carson Hot Springs and relished the tableside guacamole at San Marcos Grill (one of my favorite spots) in 71-degree weather.

Our outing, however, was quickly followed by the return of snowy weather in Tahoe, but signs of spring are everywhere – bears are wreaking havoc in neighborhoods tearing apart cars, garage doors and unsecured trash to quench their ravenous appetites and a bevy of Earth Day celebrations are on tap around the region, including a much-needed plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe.

Find tips for dealing with our bear neighbors in our feature “Bears are awake and hungry.” Join Earth Day events and cleanups and learn about the new plastic bottle ban and how you can help reduce waste in Priya Hutner’s story “Bye-bye bottles.”

Spring Music, Events & Festivals

Our annual Spring Music, Events & Festivals Guide is featured in this edition chocked full of hundreds of ski races and events, spring shenanigans at pond skims and dummy downhills, music festivals, theater and dance performances, film showings, stargazing tours and much more. As always, I advise looking for your favorite events and getting your tickets ASAP as many events sell out.

Thanks for supporting the arts

Thanks for the generous support of our Patrons, we were able to include an arts page in this edition. After my call for help in our Feb. 14 edition, several readers donated to Tahoe Guide to support our local arts’ coverage. We still need funding for an Arts Reporter and to keep the arts page going, but your support is making a difference.

If you know anyone passionate about the arts who would be interested in becoming a sponsor – a business, a family or an individual – we are looking for an Arts Patron. Contact me if you know anyone that would be interested.

$3,500/year will fund the arts page to cover local events & announcements in every edition.

$15,000/year will fund a writer to pen stories on local artists in every edition.

Profile by California Local

I was recently interviewed by Sharan Street, managing editor at California Local, for a profile “Tough Sledding: To survive and publish in a tough economy takes innovation and new ideas.” I appreciate Sharan taking the time to talk to me and for California Local’s interest in profiling independent media outlets.

Tahoe Guide has been a media partner with California Local since it launched its online site featuring local news and community resources around the state. As part of this partnership, our content is shared at CaliforniaLocal.com, which enables our coverage to reach a broader audience. I invite you to check out their website and subscribe to their newsletter.