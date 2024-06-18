Obi Kaufman featured at Tahoe Literary Festival

Award-winning author, artist and naturalist Obi Kaufman will headline the inaugural Tahoe Literary Festival, taking place Oct. 11 and 12 in Tahoe City. The best-selling author writes about California’s ecology, biodiversity and geography.

Kaufman will be the keynote speaker on Oct. 12 and the event will be part of the tour for his newest book, “The State of Fire, Why California Burns,” to be released in September.

Kaufmann depicts the natural world layer after layer in each of his books. Kaufman blends science and art to illuminate the multifaceted array of living, connected systems. An avid backpacker, podcaster and artist, his passion and love of California is illuminated through his writing and art. His books are filled with beautiful watercolor drawings, maps and information that take the reader on a visual and written journey of California. Described as a modern-day John Muir, Kaufman explores California one word at a time, one step at a time, one map at a time in an unfolding journey that illuminates the magnificent wilderness many of us long to belong in.

The Tahoe Literary Festival celebrates the region’s rich and diverse literary community. The Festival features an open mic night, workshops, panels, readings and a songwriting showcase. Whether you’re an established writer, aspiring writer, avid reader, poet or passionate about the literary arts, The Tahoe Literary Festival is set to inspire, educate and illuminate Tahoe’s rich culture and creativity. The theme of this year’s Festival is the Spirit of Place.

The Festival, created by Tahoe Guide Publisher Katherine E. Hill and Food Editor and writer Priya Hutner, was born out of their mutual love of the arts.

Tahoe is a beautiful environment that inspires creativity. It is home to many diverse writers who write in several genres, from New York Times Best-Selling authors to fiction and nonfiction writers, poets, environmental writers, those who write about Tahoe’s magnificent outdoors and journalists.

Proposals for programming are now being accepted until July 29. Events can be a panel discussion, workshop, solo book talk, reading, masterclass or something completely new and original.

Proposals may be sent to priya@tahoelitfest.com and must include your name, contact information and bio of 150 words or less. A succinct (one page or less) outline of the proposal, including theme, content, brief participant bios and how the event will contribute to the festival and the theme. | tahoelitfest.com