Summer Tahoe’s season of music, events & festivals

We welcome summer each year with our Music, Events & Festivals Guide summer edition, with one of our largest guides to date in this issue. I started the guide nearly 10 years ago to give our readers a snapshot of the amazing events and festivals to enjoy during the summer.

In the early days, the festival guide was about four pages. We expanded it through the years to include winter, spring and fall guides, along with coverage of Reno, Carson City, Virginia City and surrounding areas.

Since 2015, I’ve seen the number of local events from Truckee to Markleeville increase exponentially (except during the pandemic years) and we’ve dropped coverage of events in Reno and Carson to make room for more local events. Today, our seasonal guides include coverage of the Tahoe Sierra – Tahoe Basin, Truckee area, Hope Valley area and the Lost Sierra.

After we finish the guide each season, I sit down and fill my calendar with my favorite events to attend and purchase my tickets immediately. Some of my favorites include the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, the local art tours, local free summer concerts series, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Trails & Vistas, Community of Writers and Dinner in the Barn. I’m excited to see some new events join the lineup this year including the Truckee Music Fest and Tahoe Music Alive’s summer series. As well, the Valhalla Renaissance Faire will return after a 3-year hiatus now being held in August.

I’ll be hosting the new Tahoe Literary Festival in October with co-founder Priya Hutner this year. Look for exciting news about our keynote speaker on page 20 of this edition.

Boat, paddle safely

While you are enjoying your summer in Tahoe, don’t forget to pack out your trash, including that dog waste, take your bicycle or the free transit options when possible, and stay safe. Life vests are required for children and highly recommended for all adults, which includes paddleboarders and surfers. Sierra lakes can be frigid and an average of 7 people drown each year from cold water shock. Check out the tips here.

Prepare for wildfires

Did you know that campfires are the No. 1 cause of wildfires in the Tahoe Basin? Priya Hutner set out to discover the top fire threats to our local communities for our 4th annual Tahoe Wildfire Preparedness Guide. Read her story “Tackling Tahoe’s wildfire worries” in this edition. The article also published in our Tahoe Wildfire Preparedness Guide, which is available at locations throughout eastern Placer County and at all regional visitors’ centers. It’s also available for free download at YourTahoeGuide.com/fire.

If you need multiple copies for your organization, business, HOA or other group, email me at publisher@yourtahoeguide.com.