Becoming a Tahoe Keeper is easy and free

Clean Up the Lake collaborated with Lake Tahoe Boat Inspections’ Tahoe Keepers to create a new Tahoe Keepers training video. Tahoe Keepers is an educational program focused on what non-motorized recreationalists and visitors to local lakes, rivers and streams need to do to keep aquatic invasive species (AIS) populations in check and/or out of the water bodies all together. Take five minutes to learn up-to-date information on the AIS in Lake Tahoe and step-by-step instructions on how to clean, drain and dry equipment to protect the lakes and rivers in the Tahoe Basin from aquatic invasive species.

Watch the video and take the quiz. Once you have passed, register and pick up a decal from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency office or any watercraft inspection station. Go paddle on the Lake Tahoe Water Trail. | tahoeboatinspections.com, @tahoekeepers