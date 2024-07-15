Benefit concert at historic ski bowl

By
Tahoe Guide
-
Boot Juice

Plumas Ski Club’s second annual Summer Concert is on July 27 at the historic Johnsville Ski Bowl. Bands Boot Juice and Big Sticky Mess will be performing, starting at 3 p.m. and there will be a late-night DJ set featuring McBurger.

Ten breweries will provide the brews and Serranos will provide the food. Bring a cup, stein or mug; no paper or plastic cups will be provided. Plumas Ski Club steel cups will be available for purchase. Bring a chair, blanket, flashlight and cash for food, drinks and art. All proceeds will support Plumas Ski Club, host to the World Championship Longboard Races.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online; at-the-door price is $45. Ages 12 and younger enter free of charge. No dogs. | plumasskiclub.org

