Skate-bike-roll at Skate the Lake

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) will host its 20th annual Skate the Lake on July 20 and 21. The fundraising event, sponsored by LivOn Labs, will start on July 20 with a Community Celebration from 12 to 7 p.m. at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. There will be live music from The New Donovans, Bear Whiskey, Fragile Like a Bomb and more. There will be food and drinks, yoga, a silent auction, raffles and a live radio show from KTKE. All are welcome to come by to register for Skate the Lake, grab a goodie bag and meet the other skaters.

On July 21, the 28-mile skate starts with skaters meeting at 7:30 a.m. at 64 Acres in Tahoe City for check-in and shuttles. The shuttles will load sharply at 8 a.m. and head to Sugar Pine Point State Park in Tahoma. At 9 a.m., the skate-bike-roll will start down the West Shore and out to Olympic Valley. There will be an 8-mile drop in the Village at Palisades Tahoe at noon for a catered lunch from Auld Dubliner Irish Pub for registered participants. The finish line is at Commons Beach with a celebration and award ceremony to follow.

The two-day event will support B4BC’s mission of staying healthy and active to help prevent breast cancer and benefit the nonprofit’s education, prevention and survivorship programs. | classy.org