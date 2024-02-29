Tahoe Literary Festival announces additional venues, sponsors

The Tahoe Literary Festival announces additional event and venue sponsors for this inaugural cultural event taking place in Tahoe City on Oct. 11 and 12.

Tahoe Literary Festival, a celebration of local writers and authors, that will offer a variety of events and workshops for writers, would-be writers and anyone that enjoys great writing is the

The inaugural Tahoe Literary Festival will be a celebration of the region’s rich and diverse literary community through events that would be of interest to the community and visitors, while also providing a mutual support network for local writers and authors. Tickets to the inaugural event will go on sale in spring 2024.

The festival will include:

Author’s Panel

A Literary Open Mic Night

A short story/poetry (100-word) contest

Sessions on topics for writers

Author’s readings

Kids’ reading/storytelling

The Tahoe Literary Festival is being presented by Tahoe Guide and The Seasoned Sage. Festival sponsors are Tahoe City Downtown Association, Wildbound PR, Tangled Roots Writing, Yoga Room Tahoe, Gatekeeper’s Museum, SNOW Museum and Tahoe Wine Collective. As well, the Festival will feature a free event for kids at the Tahoe City Library.

Festival events will be held at Yoga Room Tahoe, Gatekeeper’s Museum, SNOW Museum and Tahoe Wine Collective, with more venues to be announced.

All events will be offered for free to local high school and college students to attend, and several scholarships will be offered to local Hispanic and Native writers to attend for free. The short story and poetry contest will also be open to local youth. Details will be announced in the future.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the inaugural Tahoe Literary Festival, becoming a lodging partner, participating as a moderator or presenter, or want to join the organizing committee, please email Katherine Hill at publisher@yourtahoeguide.com.

Find more details at TahoeLitFest.com.