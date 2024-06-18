Culinary Delights

Discover the vibrant tapestry of Tahoe’s cultural scene through its diverse culinary experiences in the 2024 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide.

Farmers’ markets

Until October | Area venues

Truckee Certified and South Lake Tahoe farmers’ markets are on Tuesdays; Meyers Mountain Market is on Wednesdays; Tahoe City and Incline Village farmers’ markets are on Thursdays; Romano Certified and Ski Run farmers’ markets are on Fridays. Find details at YourTahoeGuide.com/eat.

Summer Wine Tasting

June 28 | PlumpJack Inn | Olympic Valley

Achieve Tahoe hosts the inaugural Summer Wine Tasting fundraiser, with more than 20 wineries from Napa and Sonoma from 6 to 8:30 p.m. | achievetahoe.com

Brunch/Dinner in the Barn

June 30-Sept. 15 (select dates) | Sierra Valley Farm |Beckwourth

This brunch and dinner series celebrates farm, food and community. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each event is an all-inclusive brunch or dinner, farm tour and live music. | sierravalleyfarm.com

Pouring for Paws

July 6 | Tahoe Time Plaza | Incline Village

Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation’s annual fundraiser offers music by Jacked Up; beer, wine and specialty cocktails for sale; food truck; silent auction and raffle. | tahoewarf.org

Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide

Crawdad Festival

July 6 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe

The Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe offers a Louisiana-style crawdad boil using crawfish from Lake Tahoe. Beer and wine will be served as well. Funds raised from the event will support scholarships and opportunities for South Lake Tahoe high-school students interested in pursuing a trade career. | valhallatahoe.com

Lobster Feed

July 11 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary Lobster Feed will benefit medically related student scholarships, Incline Village Community Hospital equipment and medical needs of the community. | tfhd.com/ivch

Pints for Pups

July 13 | The Brewing Lair | Blairsden

High Sierra Animal Rescue’s fundraiser Pints for Pups is from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, disc golf and a raffle. Leashed dogs are welcome. | highsierraanimalrescue.org

Truckee Brewfest

July 13 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee

The 17th annual Truckee Brewfest features specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, live music dancing, barbecue and silent auction. Sponsored by Tahoe Guide. | truckeeoptimist.com

Old Timer’s Picnic

July 20 | Truckee River Regional Park

Truckee Donner Historical Society announces the annual Old Timer’s Picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Catch up with old classmates, neighbors and friends. Bring something to throw on the barbecue and something to drink. | Truckee Donner Historical Society on Facebook

Vatican Speakeasy Fundraiser

Aug. 2 | Pope Estate | South Lake Tahoe

This annual fundraiser includes 1920s music, drinks, costumes and finger foods. Held outdoors at the Pope Estate, guests can participate in a silent auction, try out the Charleston or watch a live demonstration. | thegreatbasininstitute.org

Taste of Gold

Aug. 10 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

The annual fundraiser brings the community together on campus to enjoy pours of regional wines, small-batch crafted beers and locally produced spirits along with tasty bites. Enjoy live music, dancing and a silent auction. | ltccfoundation.org

Sierra Forage Dinner

Aug. 10 | Mitchells Meadows | Independence Lake

This is Mountain Area Preservation’s annual fundraiser, featuring a farm-to-table, multicourse dinner paired with wines. The event also includes live music and live auction to help raise critical funds to support local environmental advocacy. | mountainareapreservation.org

Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition

Aug.11 | Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge | South Lake Tahoe

The 12th annual Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition will host 15 of the best bartenders in the Tahoe/Reno/Carson region. It will be held under the sun on the beach with bands, live DJs and the most exquisite Bloody Marys you’ve ever tasted. | FNCTN on Facebook

Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest

Aug. 17 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Festivalgoers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible lineup of music. | palisadestahoe.com

Tahoe Brewfest

Aug. 24 | Ski Run Blvd. | South Lake Tahoe

The seventh annual Tahoe Brewfest will offer craft–beer tasting, Lake Tahoe DJ, dancing and fun. Use the LakeLink app and get free ride to and from the event. Must be age 21 and older to attend. | tahoebrewfest.com

Wine in the Garden

Aug. 24 | Markleeville Library | Markleeville

Enjoy music, a raffle, appetizers and beer tasting in the beautiful Markleeville Library garden. | alpinecountyca.gov

Alpen Wine Festival

Sept. 1 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The 34th annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, music by Indigo Grey and Peter DeMattei, a silent auction and raffle. | palisadestahoe.com

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

Sept. 6 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

Six local bands go head-to-head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the Village. Meanwhile, six restaurants face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. Benefits Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | palisadestahoe.com

Incline Food + Wine

Sept. 7 | Incline Village, Nev.

Spend the day at Incline Wine + Food and explore a 6-acre lakefront estate in a walk-around wine tasting and a one–of–a–kind gathering to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. | inclinefoodandwine.com

Fly-In Pancake Breakfast

Sept. 8 | Nervino Airport | Beckwourth

Airplane enthusiasts should navigate to the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth for the annual Portola Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast. | portal.clubrunner.ca

Fall Ale Fest

Sept. 14 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Oktoberfest in Heavenly Village is from 1 to 5 p.m. For a $40 donation, enjoy a wing cook-off; live music; beer, spirits, kombucha and soda tasting; commemorative glass and wristband. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Cowgirls + Cocktails

Sept. 14 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Tahoe Donner

Cowgirls and cowboys are invited to gather for an early evening trail ride followed by a social hour with beer, wine and appetizers. This event is for ages 21 and older. | tahoedonner.com

Sample the Sierra

Sept. 21 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Sample the Sierra brings together local chefs/restaurants with neighboring growers/producers to turn out samples craftily paired with an appropriate wine, brew or spirit. The festival marketplace includes locally made goods along with specialty products such as fine art, jewelry and crafts. |

Downieville Mountain Brewfest

Sept. 21 | Main Street | Downieville

Downieville Mountain Brewfest offers fresh mountain air, small-town charm, music, food and some of the finest craft beer available in northern California and Nevada. | downievillebrewfest.com