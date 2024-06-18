Culinary Delights

Discover the vibrant tapestry of Tahoe’s cultural scene through its diverse culinary experiences in the 2024 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide.
Farmers’ markets
Until October | Area venues
Truckee Certified and South Lake Tahoe farmers’ markets are on Tuesdays; Meyers Mountain Market is on Wednesdays; Tahoe City and Incline Village farmers’ markets are on Thursdays; Romano Certified and Ski Run farmers’ markets are on Fridays. Find details at YourTahoeGuide.com/eat.
Summer Wine Tasting
June 28 | PlumpJack Inn | Olympic Valley
Achieve Tahoe hosts the inaugural Summer Wine Tasting fundraiser, with more than 20 wineries from Napa and Sonoma from 6 to 8:30 p.m. | achievetahoe.com
Brunch/Dinner in the Barn
June 30-Sept. 15 (select dates) | Sierra Valley Farm |Beckwourth
This brunch and dinner series celebrates farm, food and community. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each event is an all-inclusive brunch or dinner, farm tour and live music. | sierravalleyfarm.com
Pouring for Paws
July 6 | Tahoe Time Plaza | Incline Village
Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation’s annual fundraiser offers music by Jacked Up; beer, wine and specialty cocktails for sale; food truck; silent auction and raffle. | tahoewarf.org
Read Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals 2024 Summer Guide
Crawdad Festival
July 6 | Valhalla Tahoe | South Lake Tahoe
The Rotary Club of South Lake Tahoe offers a Louisiana-style crawdad boil using crawfish from Lake Tahoe. Beer and wine will be served as well. Funds raised from the event will support scholarships and opportunities for South Lake Tahoe high-school students interested in pursuing a trade career. | valhallatahoe.com
Lobster Feed
July 11 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.
North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary Lobster Feed will benefit medically related student scholarships, Incline Village Community Hospital equipment and medical needs of the community. | tfhd.com/ivch
Pints for Pups
July 13 | The Brewing Lair | Blairsden
High Sierra Animal Rescue’s fundraiser Pints for Pups is from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, disc golf and a raffle. Leashed dogs are welcome. | highsierraanimalrescue.org
Truckee Brewfest
July 13 | Truckee River Regional Park | Truckee
The 17th annual Truckee Brewfest features specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, live music dancing, barbecue and silent auction. Sponsored by Tahoe Guide. | truckeeoptimist.com
Old Timer’s Picnic
July 20 | Truckee River Regional Park
Truckee Donner Historical Society announces the annual Old Timer’s Picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Catch up with old classmates, neighbors and friends. Bring something to throw on the barbecue and something to drink. | Truckee Donner Historical Society on Facebook
Vatican Speakeasy Fundraiser
Aug. 2 | Pope Estate | South Lake Tahoe
This annual fundraiser includes 1920s music, drinks, costumes and finger foods. Held outdoors at the Pope Estate, guests can participate in a silent auction, try out the Charleston or watch a live demonstration. | thegreatbasininstitute.org
Taste of Gold
Aug. 10 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe
The annual fundraiser brings the community together on campus to enjoy pours of regional wines, small-batch crafted beers and locally produced spirits along with tasty bites. Enjoy live music, dancing and a silent auction. | ltccfoundation.org
Sierra Forage Dinner
Aug. 10 | Mitchells Meadows | Independence Lake
This is Mountain Area Preservation’s annual fundraiser, featuring a farm-to-table, multicourse dinner paired with wines. The event also includes live music and live auction to help raise critical funds to support local environmental advocacy. | mountainareapreservation.org
Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition
Aug.11 | Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge | South Lake Tahoe
The 12th annual Tahoe Bloody Mary Competition will host 15 of the best bartenders in the Tahoe/Reno/Carson region. It will be held under the sun on the beach with bands, live DJs and the most exquisite Bloody Marys you’ve ever tasted. | FNCTN on Facebook
Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest
Aug. 17 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Festivalgoers can sip on a wide array of tasty beers from different breweries, as well as enjoy an incredible lineup of music. | palisadestahoe.com
Tahoe Brewfest
Aug. 24 | Ski Run Blvd. | South Lake Tahoe
The seventh annual Tahoe Brewfest will offer craft–beer tasting, Lake Tahoe DJ, dancing and fun. Use the LakeLink app and get free ride to and from the event. Must be age 21 and older to attend. | tahoebrewfest.com
Wine in the Garden
Aug. 24 | Markleeville Library | Markleeville
Enjoy music, a raffle, appetizers and beer tasting in the beautiful Markleeville Library garden. | alpinecountyca.gov
Alpen Wine Festival
Sept. 1 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
The 34th annual Alpen Wine Fest includes wine tasting from more than 40 vineyards, music by Indigo Grey and Peter DeMattei, a silent auction and raffle. | palisadestahoe.com
Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings
Sept. 6 | Village at Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
Six local bands go head-to-head in a battle to be crowned the best band in the Village. Meanwhile, six restaurants face off in competition pitting the best wings against each other. You decide the winners. Benefits Tahoe Institute For Natural Science. | palisadestahoe.com
Incline Food + Wine
Sept. 7 | Incline Village, Nev.
Spend the day at Incline Wine + Food and explore a 6-acre lakefront estate in a walk-around wine tasting and a one–of–a–kind gathering to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. | inclinefoodandwine.com
Fly-In Pancake Breakfast
Sept. 8 | Nervino Airport | Beckwourth
Airplane enthusiasts should navigate to the Nervino Airport in Beckwourth for the annual Portola Rotary Club Fly-In Breakfast. | portal.clubrunner.ca
Fall Ale Fest
Sept. 14 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
Oktoberfest in Heavenly Village is from 1 to 5 p.m. For a $40 donation, enjoy a wing cook-off; live music; beer, spirits, kombucha and soda tasting; commemorative glass and wristband. | theshopsatheavenly.com
Cowgirls + Cocktails
Sept. 14 | Alder Creek Adventure Center | Tahoe Donner
Cowgirls and cowboys are invited to gather for an early evening trail ride followed by a social hour with beer, wine and appetizers. This event is for ages 21 and older. | tahoedonner.com
Sample the Sierra
Sept. 21 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe
Sample the Sierra brings together local chefs/restaurants with neighboring growers/producers to turn out samples craftily paired with an appropriate wine, brew or spirit. The festival marketplace includes locally made goods along with specialty products such as fine art, jewelry and crafts. |
Downieville Mountain Brewfest
Sept. 21 | Main Street | Downieville
Downieville Mountain Brewfest offers fresh mountain air, small-town charm, music, food and some of the finest craft beer available in northern California and Nevada. | downievillebrewfest.com