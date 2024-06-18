Live Music & Performing Arts

Immerse yourself in the vibrant summer culture of Tahoe with an array of festivals, music performances, dance and live theater, there’s something for everyone to enjoy under the sun.

Read the 2024 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide for all the details.

Free outdoor summer concerts

Ongoing | Area venues

Enjoy the summer with one of Tahoe’s free summer concert series: Tuesdays features Bluesdays in the Village at Palisade Tahoe; Wednesdays there’s Music in the Park at Truckee River Regional Park; Thursdays offer Truckee Thursdays, Live at Lakeview in South Lake Tahoe and Tunes on Tap at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village; Fridays go to Music on the Beach in Kings Beach or SunSet Live Series at the Village at Palisades Tahoe; Saturday and Sundays there are Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series; and on Sundays Tahoe City offers Concerts at Commons Beach. Markleeville, Valhalla, Marie Sluchak Park and Tahoe Paradise Park host free summer series on select dates this summer. Read the full Free Summer Concerts lineup at YourTahoeGuide.com/live.

Rhythms of India

June 21 | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe

India Arts & Cultural Center of Northern Nevada presents this free outdoor event starting at 6 p.m. Dance to the rhythms of India on El Dorado Beach against the crystal-clear backdrop of Lake Tahoe. | IACCNN on Facebook

Wollystar Music Festival

June 21-23 | Wollystar Ranch | Alpine County

Woollystar Music Festival celebrates a third year of music, arts and community at a scenic 250-acre ranch on the West Fork of the Carson River outside of Markleeville. | woollystar.com

Lake Tahoe Is for Lovers Festival

June 22 | Harveys Outdoor Arena | Stateline, Nev.

Hawthorne Heights presents this music festival featuring The All-American Rejects, Movements, The Starting Line and more. | apeconcerts.com

Music in the Meadow

June 22-Oct. 5 | The Brewing Lair | Blairsden

The Brewing Lair hosts Saturday night bands this summer, starting at 6 p.m. Come early to enjoy games, craft beers and food from Ricochet Food Truck. | thebrewinglair.com

Tahoe Improv Comedy Players

June 25, July 23, Aug. 6 | Valhalla Boathouse | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Improv Comedy Players celebrate their 31st year of turning audience suggestions into hilarious scenes all made up on the spot. They are Lake Tahoe’s longest running comedy show with entertainment for the whole family. | valhallatahoe.com

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

June 28-Aug. 25 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Always…Patsy Kline” along with the Monday Night Showcase Series featuring live music and dance performances each week. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

Summerfest

June 30 | White Sulphur Springs Ranch | Clio

The 14th annual Summerfest features music from 3 to 7:30 p.m. with Matt Axton & Badmoon.Enjoy Big Western BBQ, two auctions and house tours. | whitesulphurspringsranch.com

Red, White & Tahoe Blue

June 30, July 3 & 7 | area venues

Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites by TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra. Join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, have the honor of conducting the orchestra in “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” | tahoesymphony.com

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Showcase Series

July 1-Aug. 26 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Mondays feature music from classical to jazz and pop. The lineup includes Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Boney James and Reno Jazz Orchestra featuring Camile Thurman. | laketahoeshakespeare.com

Summerfest

July 2 | UNR at Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Summerfest is an annual fundraiser for Incline Tahoe Foundation. The family-friendly event includes lawn games, music by local band Jacked Up and dancing. Tunnel Creek Café will supply the food and Incline Spirits & Cigars the craft brews. There will also be wine selections, drinks and watermelon. | ivcba.org

“Enter the Guardsman”

July 4-14 (select dates) | Valhalla Boathouse | South Lake Tahoe

This musical romance is directed by Ethan Niven with music by Craig Bohmler, lyrics by Marion Adler and book by Scott Wentworth. The story concerns an actor who tests his actress wife’s love by sending her roses as a secret admirer and disguising himself as a guardsman to seduce her. | valhallatahoe.com

High Sierra Music Festival

July 4-7 | Plumas-Eureka County Fairgrounds | Quincy

High Sierra Music Festival, celebrating 31 years, offers a massive lineup featuring Primus and Ziggy Marley. | highsierramusic.com

Summer Concerts on the Green

July 5-6 | Tahoe Donner Driving Range | Tahoe Donner

Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings The Deckheads, Pop Fiction, Decoy and Jumping Jack Flash. | tahoedonner.com

Tahoe Music Alive series

July 6 | Olympic Valley Chapel

Tahoe Music Alive presents the Queen of Flutes, legendary Carol Wincenc, with the Rock Star of Flutes Ráyo Furuda and a rising star of the piano Alexandria Le. The concert will thrill guests with the players’ virtuosity and wide-ranging emotional power. | tahoemusicalive.org

Micro Mania Midget Wrestling

July 6 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

MicroMania Tour is a high powered, athletic Pro Wrestling show with a touch of comedy. | lateniteproductions.com

Latitude 39

July 6 | McIver Rodeo Arena | Truckee

This mountain music experience will feature Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay with special guest CJ Solar, the Cripple Creek Band and Everyday Outlaw. | latitude39truckee.org

Classical Tahoe

July 7-Aug. 15 | UNR, Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians. It starts with the Brubeck Jazz Summit, continues with selections from Classical Tahoe Orchestra, a Family Concert & Music Maker Faire and concludes with the Summer Gala at a lakeshore estate. | classicaltahoe.org

Palmtree Music Festival

July 12 | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena | South Lake Tahoe

Palmtree Music Festival brings together Gryffin, Disco Lines, Drama Club set and Vandelux DJ set. | palmtreemusicfestival.com

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

July 23-26 | Area venues

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to three locations this year: Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City, the lakefront in Incline Village, Nev., and Kings Beach. Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists. Sponsored by Tahoe Guide. | laketahoedancecollective.org

Music in the Castle

July 26 & 27 | Vikingsholm Castle | Emerald Bay

Enjoy a twilight reception in the Vikingsholm courtyard with live music, wine bar and hors d’oeuvres. | sierrastateparks.org

Gambler’s Run Music Festival

July 26–28 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Crystal Bay Casino presents the second annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Karl Denson, The Wood Brothers, Jackie Greene with Eric Lindell, a kick-off party with Samantha Fish and late-night after parties. | crystalbaycasino.com

Johnsville Summer Concert

July 27 | Intorf Lodge | Johnsville

Plumas Ski Club is hosting a fundraiser festival to raise funds for the club’s longboard races. There will be food, beer and art for sale, as well as DJ McBurger and music by Boot Juice and Big Sticky mess. | plumasskiclub.org

Lake Tahoe Summer Jam

July 27 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Late-Nite Productions and One Vision Entertainment present Lake Tahoe Summer Jam 2024 featuring one of the biggest and most influential names in Bay Area hip-hop, E-40. LaRussell will also be performing to warm up the show. | lateniteproductions.com

BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert

Aug. 2 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Jam with family and friends to professional live bluegrass bands that will get you on your feet, dancing and singing along. Tasty food vendors, beer and wine are available for purchase. | sierrastateparks.org

Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

Aug. 3-4 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley

The impressive lineup for the seventh annual event includes Shaggy, Atmosphere, Rebelution, Cypress Hill, Tribal Seeds and Mike Love at this all-ages event. | laketahoereggaefest.com

Tahoe Music Alive series

Aug. 5 | Everline Resort | Olympic Valley

Tahoe Music Alive presents George Cables, Essiet Essiet and Jerome Jennings in concert. | tahoemusicalive.org

Live at the Launch

Aug. 5-26 | Tahoe Vista Recreation Area

Monday nights in August come listen to music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the boat launch in Tahoe Vista. Rogue Coyote will kick things off on Aug. 5, followed by Truth Cartel on Aug. 12, Jeff Jones on Aug. 19 and Picked Over on Aug. 26. | ntpud.org

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 9-Sept. 21 | Harveys Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts include Jordan Davis, Rod Stewart, Alabama and continue through the summer, ending with Lainey Wilson. | apeconcerts.com

Truckee Music Fest

Aug. 9-10 | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee

How about some family-friendly outdoor fun, music and food? On Aug. 9 enjoy Kip Moore, Charles Kelley and A Thousand Horses and on Aug. 10 enjoy Sublime, G. Love & Special Sauce and Makua Rothman. | truckeemusicfest.com

Tahoe Show

Aug. 10 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Center Podium NPC and IFBB Pro Contest shows feature fitness, physique, bikini and bodybuilding events. | centerpodium.com/tahoe-show

Ladies of Emerald Bay

Aug. 16 | Round Hill Pines Beach Resort | Zephyr Cove, Nev.

All aboard the “Tahoe Serenity” for an elegant night listening to two historical icons, Rosie Smith and Sarah Robertson, recount the Tahoe glory days of their youth. | sierrastateparks.org

Tahoe Music Alive series

Sept. 7 | North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation | Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Music Alive presents a performance by Telegraph Quartet. | tahoemusicalive.org

In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild

Sept. 19 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. Guests explore the surrounding environment while listening to the music through wireless headphones, creating an immersive experience. | sierrastateparks.org