Live Music & Performing Arts

Immerse yourself in the vibrant summer culture of Tahoe with an array of festivals, music performances, dance and live theater, there’s something for everyone to enjoy under the sun.
Read the 2024 Tahoe Music, Events & Festival Summer Guide for all the details.
Free outdoor summer concerts
Ongoing | Area venues
Enjoy the summer with one of Tahoe’s free summer concert series: Tuesdays features Bluesdays in the Village at Palisade Tahoe; Wednesdays there’s Music in the Park at Truckee River Regional Park; Thursdays offer Truckee Thursdays, Live at Lakeview in South Lake Tahoe and Tunes on Tap at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village; Fridays go to Music on the Beach in Kings Beach or SunSet Live Series at the Village at Palisades Tahoe; Saturday and Sundays there are Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series; and on Sundays Tahoe City offers Concerts at Commons Beach. Markleeville, Valhalla, Marie Sluchak Park and Tahoe Paradise Park host free summer series on select dates this summer. Read the full Free Summer Concerts lineup at YourTahoeGuide.com/live.
Rhythms of India
June 21 | Lakeview Commons | South Lake Tahoe
India Arts & Cultural Center of Northern Nevada presents this free outdoor event starting at 6 p.m. Dance to the rhythms of India on El Dorado Beach against the crystal-clear backdrop of Lake Tahoe. | IACCNN on Facebook
Wollystar Music Festival
June 21-23 | Wollystar Ranch | Alpine County
Woollystar Music Festival celebrates a third year of music, arts and community at a scenic 250-acre ranch on the West Fork of the Carson River outside of Markleeville. | woollystar.com
Lake Tahoe Is for Lovers Festival
June 22 | Harveys Outdoor Arena | Stateline, Nev.
Hawthorne Heights presents this music festival featuring The All-American Rejects, Movements, The Starting Line and more. | apeconcerts.com
Music in the Meadow
June 22-Oct. 5 | The Brewing Lair | Blairsden
The Brewing Lair hosts Saturday night bands this summer, starting at 6 p.m. Come early to enjoy games, craft beers and food from Ricochet Food Truck. | thebrewinglair.com
Tahoe Improv Comedy Players
June 25, July 23, Aug. 6 | Valhalla Boathouse | South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Improv Comedy Players celebrate their 31st year of turning audience suggestions into hilarious scenes all made up on the spot. They are Lake Tahoe’s longest running comedy show with entertainment for the whole family. | valhallatahoe.com
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
June 28-Aug. 25 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.
This season the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival presents “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Always…Patsy Kline” along with the Monday Night Showcase Series featuring live music and dance performances each week. | laketahoeshakespeare.com
Summerfest
June 30 | White Sulphur Springs Ranch | Clio
The 14th annual Summerfest features music from 3 to 7:30 p.m. with Matt Axton & Badmoon.Enjoy Big Western BBQ, two auctions and house tours. | whitesulphurspringsranch.com
Red, White & Tahoe Blue
June 30, July 3 & 7 | area venues
Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites by TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra. Join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, have the honor of conducting the orchestra in “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” | tahoesymphony.com
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Showcase Series
July 1-Aug. 26 | Sand Harbor State Park | Incline Village, Nev.
Mondays feature music from classical to jazz and pop. The lineup includes Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Boney James and Reno Jazz Orchestra featuring Camile Thurman. | laketahoeshakespeare.com
Summerfest
July 2 | UNR at Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
Summerfest is an annual fundraiser for Incline Tahoe Foundation. The family-friendly event includes lawn games, music by local band Jacked Up and dancing. Tunnel Creek Café will supply the food and Incline Spirits & Cigars the craft brews. There will also be wine selections, drinks and watermelon. | ivcba.org
“Enter the Guardsman”
July 4-14 (select dates) | Valhalla Boathouse | South Lake Tahoe
This musical romance is directed by Ethan Niven with music by Craig Bohmler, lyrics by Marion Adler and book by Scott Wentworth. The story concerns an actor who tests his actress wife’s love by sending her roses as a secret admirer and disguising himself as a guardsman to seduce her. | valhallatahoe.com
High Sierra Music Festival
July 4-7 | Plumas-Eureka County Fairgrounds | Quincy
High Sierra Music Festival, celebrating 31 years, offers a massive lineup featuring Primus and Ziggy Marley. | highsierramusic.com
Summer Concerts on the Green
July 5-6 | Tahoe Donner Driving Range | Tahoe Donner
Step back a couple decades and enjoy two nights of classic rock by four tribute bands. This year brings The Deckheads, Pop Fiction, Decoy and Jumping Jack Flash. | tahoedonner.com
Tahoe Music Alive series
July 6 | Olympic Valley Chapel
Tahoe Music Alive presents the Queen of Flutes, legendary Carol Wincenc, with the Rock Star of Flutes Ráyo Furuda and a rising star of the piano Alexandria Le. The concert will thrill guests with the players’ virtuosity and wide-ranging emotional power. | tahoemusicalive.org
Micro Mania Midget Wrestling
July 6 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
MicroMania Tour is a high powered, athletic Pro Wrestling show with a touch of comedy. | lateniteproductions.com
Latitude 39
July 6 | McIver Rodeo Arena | Truckee
This mountain music experience will feature Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay with special guest CJ Solar, the Cripple Creek Band and Everyday Outlaw. | latitude39truckee.org
Classical Tahoe
July 7-Aug. 15 | UNR, Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
Classical Tahoe features performances from some of the nation’s best classical musicians. It starts with the Brubeck Jazz Summit, continues with selections from Classical Tahoe Orchestra, a Family Concert & Music Maker Faire and concludes with the Summer Gala at a lakeshore estate. | classicaltahoe.org
Palmtree Music Festival
July 12 | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena | South Lake Tahoe
Palmtree Music Festival brings together Gryffin, Disco Lines, Drama Club set and Vandelux DJ set. | palmtreemusicfestival.com
Lake Tahoe Dance Festival
July 23-26 | Area venues
Lake Tahoe Dance Collective brings the top performers in the world to three locations this year: Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City, the lakefront in Incline Village, Nev., and Kings Beach. Audience participatory demonstrations and meet-the-artist talks help further the collaboration between artists. Sponsored by Tahoe Guide. | laketahoedancecollective.org
Music in the Castle
July 26 & 27 | Vikingsholm Castle | Emerald Bay
Enjoy a twilight reception in the Vikingsholm courtyard with live music, wine bar and hors d’oeuvres. | sierrastateparks.org
Gambler’s Run Music Festival
July 26–28 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.
Crystal Bay Casino presents the second annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Karl Denson, The Wood Brothers, Jackie Greene with Eric Lindell, a kick-off party with Samantha Fish and late-night after parties. | crystalbaycasino.com
Johnsville Summer Concert
July 27 | Intorf Lodge | Johnsville
Plumas Ski Club is hosting a fundraiser festival to raise funds for the club’s longboard races. There will be food, beer and art for sale, as well as DJ McBurger and music by Boot Juice and Big Sticky mess. | plumasskiclub.org
Lake Tahoe Summer Jam
July 27 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe
Late-Nite Productions and One Vision Entertainment present Lake Tahoe Summer Jam 2024 featuring one of the biggest and most influential names in Bay Area hip-hop, E-40. LaRussell will also be performing to warm up the show. | lateniteproductions.com
BIG BLUEgrass Benefit Concert
Aug. 2 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma
Jam with family and friends to professional live bluegrass bands that will get you on your feet, dancing and singing along. Tasty food vendors, beer and wine are available for purchase. | sierrastateparks.org
Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival
Aug. 3-4 | Palisades Tahoe | Olympic Valley
The impressive lineup for the seventh annual event includes Shaggy, Atmosphere, Rebelution, Cypress Hill, Tribal Seeds and Mike Love at this all-ages event. | laketahoereggaefest.com
Tahoe Music Alive series
Aug. 5 | Everline Resort | Olympic Valley
Tahoe Music Alive presents George Cables, Essiet Essiet and Jerome Jennings in concert. | tahoemusicalive.org
Live at the Launch
Aug. 5-26 | Tahoe Vista Recreation Area
Monday nights in August come listen to music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the boat launch in Tahoe Vista. Rogue Coyote will kick things off on Aug. 5, followed by Truth Cartel on Aug. 12, Jeff Jones on Aug. 19 and Picked Over on Aug. 26. | ntpud.org
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 9-Sept. 21 | Harveys Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Harvey hosts some of the biggest headliners in the region at an outdoor venue overlooking Lake Tahoe. Concerts include Jordan Davis, Rod Stewart, Alabama and continue through the summer, ending with Lainey Wilson. | apeconcerts.com
Truckee Music Fest
Aug. 9-10 | Riverview Sports Park | Truckee
How about some family-friendly outdoor fun, music and food? On Aug. 9 enjoy Kip Moore, Charles Kelley and A Thousand Horses and on Aug. 10 enjoy Sublime, G. Love & Special Sauce and Makua Rothman. | truckeemusicfest.com
Tahoe Show
Aug. 10 | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Center Podium NPC and IFBB Pro Contest shows feature fitness, physique, bikini and bodybuilding events. | centerpodium.com/tahoe-show
Ladies of Emerald Bay
Aug. 16 | Round Hill Pines Beach Resort | Zephyr Cove, Nev.
All aboard the “Tahoe Serenity” for an elegant night listening to two historical icons, Rosie Smith and Sarah Robertson, recount the Tahoe glory days of their youth. | sierrastateparks.org
Tahoe Music Alive series
Sept. 7 | North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation | Tahoe Vista
Tahoe Music Alive presents a performance by Telegraph Quartet. | tahoemusicalive.org
In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild
Sept. 19 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma
In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. Guests explore the surrounding environment while listening to the music through wireless headphones, creating an immersive experience. | sierrastateparks.org