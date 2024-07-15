Celebrating the arts in Tahoe

The Tahoe Sierra is a relatively rural area that is overflowing with talented artisans, craftspeople, musicians, performers and writers. The vibrancy of the region’s arts and culture is most visible in the heart of the summer when there are events to celebrate the arts nearly every week.

From art tours on both ends of the Tahoe Basin to world-renowned performers at the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival. Enjoy local makers’ markets, visiting artists workshops and native crafts. Musical festivals abound from the Gambler’s Run Music Festival in Crystal Bay to Classical Tahoe performances in Incline Village. Not only are these fun events for locals and visitors to enjoy, but they also support our local economy. Read more about these amazing events in our features “Art events enrich Tahoe, local economy” and “Music & dance in the heart of the summer.”

Tahoe also has a thriving, but not highly recognized, literary community. Earlier this month, the Community of Writers, one of the nation’s most prestigious writers’ conferences, celebrated its 50th year. And writer Priya Hutner and I will be bringing the first Tahoe Literary Festival to Tahoe City on Oct. 11 and 12. Find details at TahoeLitFest.com.

For this edition, Priya talked to several local independent publishers, including myself, and locals who support authors for her feature “Tahoe’s literary stewards.”

Local, independent journalists are unfortunately a dying breed in today’s modern age, with print publications in the most jeopardy. Mike Rogge of Mountain Gazette, Mayumi Peacock of Moonshine Ink, Tyler Flynn of Tahoe Mountain News and myself all work to preserve the written word and to support independent journalism.

Support independent media

I challenge everyone reading this to support independent, local journalism. Why? Because independent media outlets provide essential coverage our communities, and of the people and places that define our communities. We are not beholden to corporate owners in other states who are driven by the bottom line. We are all driven by community, by our friends and neighbors, and by our passion for telling important, well researched, factually based stories.

How do you support independent journalism? Purchase a subscription. Read your local magazines and newspapers whether that’s in Tahoe or somewhere else. Be engaged in local issues. Support the advertisers that support our work. Donate to your local media outlet.

If you’re a business, make a conscious choice to purchase advertising from local, independently owned publications. Only local, independent publications keep their money in the local economy.

If you want to support Tahoe Guide, become a member of our Patron Circle by making a donation at tahoeguide.fundjournalism.org or sign up for mail delivery at YourTahoeGuide.com/subscribe.